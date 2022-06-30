2.86 M. Yen Given to Scandal-Hit Lawmaker as Bonus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--A summer bonus of 2,861,358 yen was provided to scandal-hit Japanese lawmaker Takeru Yoshikawa on Thursday.

Yoshikawa, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party following a report that he drank alcohol with a woman under the legal drinking age.

Many in the LDP-led ruling bloc are calling for his resignation as a lawmaker ahead of the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, as he has avoided making explanations about the scandal.

Opposition forces are stepping up their criticism, calling on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, to take responsibility. Yoshikawa was a member of the LDP faction led by Kishida.

"It's unacceptable (for Yoshikawa) to receive a bonus while hiding from the public," Kenta Izumi, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters in the western city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]