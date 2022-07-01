Chinese Warships Circumnavigate Japan Archipelago

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese naval ships have circumnavigated the Japanese archipelago over three weeks, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said Thursday.

The ships, including a Renhai-class destroyer, were spotted sailing north between the southwestern islands of Okinawa and Miyako from Wednesday night to Thursday to enter the East China Sea from the Pacific.

The three had entered the Sea of Japan after passing through the Tsushima Strait between the Kyushu southwestern island and the Korean Peninsula on June 12.

They then traveled to the northern island of Hokkaido. One of them passed through the Tsugaru Strait between the Honshu and Hokkaido islands and the other two through the Soya Strait between Hokkaido and Russia's Sakhalin, before all three entered the Pacific.

The three sailed south off the Pacific coast of Honshu to waters off the Boso Peninsula near Tokyo before being found traveling west near the Izu island chain June 21. Later, they are believed to have conducted drills off Okinawa Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]