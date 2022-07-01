Japan Summer Festivals to Resume after Pandemic Hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Communities around Japan are planning to hold summer "bon" dance festivals and fireworks shows this year after such events were canceled in the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are preparing to implement infection prevention measures in order to relaunch the summer traditions.

In the central Japan prefecture of Gifu, "Gujo Odori," a festival designated an important intangible folk cultural asset by the government, is set to be held for the first time in three years, from July 9 to Sept. 3.

But the event, known as the longest bon dance festival in Japan, will be held on 17 nights instead of 31 as a step intended to curb novel coronavirus infections.

A reception booth will be set up at the festival venue for the first time, to monitor the number of participants. There are also plans to swap festival-goers with newly arriving participants, depending on crowding levels.

