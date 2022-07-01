Mercury Hits 40.4 Degrees in Gunma Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The mercury rose to as high as 40.4 degrees Celsius in the city of Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Friday, marking the highest level in the country this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temperature reached 40.3 degrees in the city of Isesaki in Gunma, 40.2 degrees in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, 40.1 degrees in the town of Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and 40.0 degrees in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama and the city of Tajimi in the central prefecture of Gifu, according to the agency.

Japan continued to see very high temperatures due to a Pacific high pressure system spanning from southern parts of the Tohoku northeastern region to most of the Kyushu southwestern region.

Isesaki saw the mercury hit 40.2 degrees last Saturday, the highest temperature in Japan for June since the start of statistics, and 40.0 degrees Wednesday, making Friday the third day in which the city witnessed temperatures of 40.0 degrees or over this year, the agency said.

Friday's maximum temperature came to 39.9 degrees in the city of Sano in Tochigi Prefecture, adjacent to Gunma.

