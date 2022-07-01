Japan Pension Fund GPIF Logs 10-T.-Yen Investment Gains in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it logged a net investment gain of 10,092.5 billion yen in fiscal 2021 through March, securing a profit for the second straight year.

Due to a tumble of the global stock market after the start of this year, however, the public pension fund logged an investment loss in January-March for the first time in eight quarters.

The GPIF put the appraised value of its holdings of Russia-related assets at "zero in principle" after economic and financial sanctions imposed on the country for its invasion of Ukraine, which started in February, has made transactions of such assets difficult.

