Japan Pension Fund Logs 10-T.-Yen Gain in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it logged a net investment gain of 10,092.5 billion yen in fiscal 2021 through March, securing a profit for the second straight year.

The gain is attributed to a sharp rise in foreign stocks on expectations for an economic recovery from the novel coronavirus fallouts.

Due to higher interest rates so far this year, however, the public pension fund logged an investment loss in January-March for the first time in eight quarters.

The GPIF put the appraised value of its Russia-related assets at "zero in principle" after sanctions imposed for Russia's invasion of Ukraine made transactions involving such assets difficult.

At the end of March last year, the GPIF held Russia-related assets worth about 220 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]