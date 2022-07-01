Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 11 Days in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 23,156 new COVID-19 cases Friday, jumping about 7,300 from a week before and posting a week-on-week rise for 11 days in a row.

There were 21 confirmed deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, while the number of severely ill patients was unchanged from Thursday at 52.

Tokyo confirmed 3,546 new infections, rising by 1,365 from a week earlier and showing a week-on-week rise for the 14th consecutive day.

Two new deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria came to four, up by one from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 44.5 pct from a week before to 2,737.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

