Yoon Seeks Concurrent Talks on History, Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested Friday that discussions with Japan on resolving history issues should be held concurrently with talks on bilateral cooperation.

The president's office released comments made by Yoon to reporters on a government plane returning from Spain, where he attended a NATO summit Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and some others as leaders from the alliance's partner countries in the Asia-Pacific. Yoon returned home Friday.

Yoon said that people should refrain from thinking that discussions on pending and future issues cannot be held unless progress is made on history issues, according to the office.

The remarks are seen as an indirect attempt by Yoon to prod Japan into changing its hard-line stance toward Seoul.

Japan has been reluctant to hold a bilateral summit with South Korea unless progress, such as Seoul proposing measures to resolve the issue of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II, is made.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]