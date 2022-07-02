Penalties Sought for 7 Foreign IT Firms Unregistered in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry has asked Tokyo District Court to impose penalties on seven foreign information technology companies operating in Japan but failing to comply with authorities' request to register themselves in Japan.

The ministry sent a notice, dated Thursday, to the court, saying that the seven companies should be punished for violation of the corporate law, it revealed on Friday.

It was the first time for the ministry to make such a notice seeking penalties for an unregistered IT firm.

The corporate law obliges foreign companies running businesses in Japan to register the location of their local units or their representatives in the country.

In March, the Justice Ministry and the communications ministry requested 48 foreign IT firms operating in Japan to make such registration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]