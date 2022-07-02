KDDI Mobile, Other Services Disrupted throughout Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp.'s <9433> mobile phone and data communications services are disrupted across Japan on Saturday, the major Japanese telecommunications carrier said.

The problem started at around 1:35 a.m. (4:35 p.m. Friday GMT), and when it can be resolved remains uncertain, according to the company.

The disruption is affecting not only KDDI's "au"-, "UQ"- and "povo"-brand mobile services but also services of Rakuten Mobile Inc. and low-cost carriers using KDDI's network.

"We deeply apologize for causing much inconvenience," KDDI said in a statement.

KDDI has about 62 million contracts for its services, around 31 million of which are with individual subscribers to the mobile services under the three brands.

