FOCUS: Constitution Reform Seen as Key Issue in Upper House Race

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Reforming Japan's Constitution is expected to be a key issue in the July 10 House of Councillors election, with pro-amendment parties including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, focusing on revisions to clarify the existence of the Self-Defense Forces and to add an emergency situation clause.

The pro-amendment camp also includes Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other parties, meanwhile, are stepping up their efforts to spark public opposition to constitutional revisions.

The anti-amendment camp is warning that Diet discussions on the matter would gather momentum if the four pro-reform parties secure an enough majority to revise the Constitution, as after the Upper House poll there will be no major national election until 2025, unless the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, is dissolved for a snap election.

