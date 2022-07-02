KDDI Mobile, Other Services Disrupted across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp.'s <9433> mobile phone and data communications services are disrupted across Japan on Saturday, the major Japanese telecommunications carrier said.

The problem started at around 1:35 a.m. (4:35 p.m. Friday GMT), and when it can be resolved remains uncertain, according to the company.

The company said that a glitch happened telephone exchange equipment after midnight, causing network congestion. The company restricted data flows in order to reduce the load on the network, resulting in the service disruption.

The communications ministry instructed the company to get its services up and running again as soon as possible.

"We deeply apologize for causing much inconvenience," KDDI said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]