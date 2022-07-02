Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise for 12th Day in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 24,903 on Saturday, up by 8,316 from a week earlier and posting a week-on-week increase for the 12th straight day.

Across the country, 11 new deaths were reported among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients climbed by three from the previous day to 55.

In Tokyo, 3,616 new cases were confirmed on the day, with the capital's daily tally rising by some 1,450 from a week before, up week on week for the 15th consecutive day.

One new death from the coronavirus disease was reported in Tokyo, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria came to five, up by one from Friday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo rose 50 pct from a week before to 2,945.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

