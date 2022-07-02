Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise for 15th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,616 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by some 1,450 from a week earlier and marking a week-on-week increase for the 15th straight day.

One new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 50 pct from a week before to 2,945.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria came to five, up by one from Friday.

