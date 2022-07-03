Victims Mourned 1 Year after Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Sunday to pay tribute to the 27 victims of a major mudslide that occurred in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, exactly a year ago.

Also on Sunday, the Shizuoka prefectural police department and the Japan Coast Guard conducted search operations to find one missing person, Kazuko Ota.

Participants in the memorial ceremony, held at an elementary school in the disaster-hit Izusan district in Atami, included 44 bereaved family members, as well as senior officials of the city of Atami and Shizuoka Prefecture.

"We'll work together with people affected by the disaster and make all-out efforts to achieve rehabilitation and reconstruction," Atami Mayor Sakae Saito said in a memorial address at the ceremony.

Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu said, "We'll work on building safe communities where the lives of residents are protected."

