KDDI Pres. Apologizes for Service Disruption

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> President Makoto Takahashi on Sunday apologized for a major disruption to the company's phone and data communication services across Japan, which started the previous day.

"We deeply apologize for causing serious trouble," Takahashi told a press conference in Tokyo. "We're making all-out efforts to fully restore the services."

The disruption affected up to 39.15 million subscribers, causing trouble in logistics and many other areas.

Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko, separately holding a press conference Sunday, said, "It's very regrettable that numerous people have had trouble using mobile phone services, a key infrastructure, for a long time."

"The disruption amounts to a serious incident under the telecommunications business law," the minister also said. KDDI is likely to receive administrative punishment over the matter.

