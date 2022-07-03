KDDI Pres. Apologizes for Service Disruption
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> President Makoto Takahashi on Sunday apologized for a major disruption to the company's phone and data communication services across Japan, which started the previous day.
"We deeply apologize for causing serious trouble," Takahashi told a press conference in Tokyo. "We're making all-out efforts to fully restore the services."
The disruption affected up to 39.15 million subscribers, causing trouble in logistics and many other areas.
Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko, separately holding a press conference Sunday, said, "It's very regrettable that numerous people have had trouble using mobile phone services, a key infrastructure, for a long time."
"The disruption amounts to a serious incident under the telecommunications business law," the minister also said. KDDI is likely to receive administrative punishment over the matter.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]