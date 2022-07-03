Bereaved Families to Sue Local Govts over Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 3 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families of the victims of a major mudslide that occurred in the city of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in July last year will file a damages lawsuit against the city and the prefecture over the disaster, the families said Sunday.

Claiming that the local governments were negligent in responding to the creation of a soil mound where the deadly mudslide started, the families plan to file the suit with the Numazu branch of Shizuoka District Court in late August at the earliest.

On July 3, 2021, the mudslide occurred after a soil mound built on high ground collapsed following heavy rain, leaving 27 people dead and one missing.

According to the bereaved families, in 2007, a property management company in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, reported to the city of Atami in writing its plan to create the soil mound in question.

Saying that the city accepted the report even though a section for describing related disaster prevention measures was left blank, the bereaved families claimed that the city should be blamed for accepting the document that did not meet formal requirements.

