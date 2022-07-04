Kishida Voices Eagerness for Restart of Nuclear Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he plans to promote the restart of nuclear power plants in the country while also ensuring their safety and listening to the voices of local residents.

"We'll utilize nuclear power to the fullest extent possible," Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said when talking about energy policy during a discussion among nine political party heads aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., ahead of the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Kishida added that for the time being, the government plans to respond to energy needs by utilizing thermal and hydroelectric power plants.

The leaders of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, both opposition parties, also mentioned the need to restart nuclear power plants, while those of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party were careful about or opposed to the restart of such plants.

Nippon Ishin head Ichiro Matsui said, "We hope to have nuclear plants restarted in order to address energy shortages and soaring electricity rates."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]