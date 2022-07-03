Tokyo Marks Longest Streak of "Extremely Hot" Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Central Tokyo on Sunday marked the ninth straight day of an "extremely hot" day, when temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius or higher, the longest streak since statistics began.

The previous record was a streak of eight days from late July 2015.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Sunday's maximum temperature in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward hit 35.3 degrees.

On the same day, the mercury reached as high as 37.7 degrees in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, and 36.2 degrees in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.

