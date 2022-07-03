Japan Logs 23,299 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 23,299 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up by about 9,000 from a week before and posting a week-on-week increase for the 13th straight day.

The number of severely ill patients rose by six from Saturday to 61. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five.

In Tokyo, 3,788 new infection cases were reported, up by 1,784 from a week before and increasing week on week for the 16th consecutive day.

One new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 58.6 pct from a week earlier to 3,200.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria came to five, unchanged from Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]