Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 16 Days in Row
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,788 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up by 1,784 from a week earlier and posting a week-on-week increase for the 16th straight day.
One new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infections rose 58.6 pct from a week before to 3,200.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria came to five, unchanged from Saturday.
