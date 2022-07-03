Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Up for 16 Days in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,788 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up by 1,784 from a week earlier and posting a week-on-week increase for the 16th straight day.

One new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 58.6 pct from a week before to 3,200.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria came to five, unchanged from Saturday.

