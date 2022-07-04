39.15 M. Subscribers Seen Affected by KDDI’s Service Disruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> said Sunday it has completed the work to restore services that were hit by a large-scale communication disruption across Japan, which is seen to have affected up to 39.15 million subscribers, causing trouble in logistics and many other areas.

As network verification procedures are continuing, however, KDDI’s phone services remain disrupted as of 10 p.m. Sunday (1 p.m. GMT), more than 40 hours after the problem started around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

“As a telecommunications carrier tasked with providing stable services, we regret” what happened, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi told a press conference in Tokyo on Sunday. “We deeply apologize for causing serious trouble.”

The president said the company will consider compensating affected customers after examining details of the phone and data communication service disruption.

Also, Takahashi said that he should be held greatly responsible for the service disruption because he is the company’s president and that he wants to take such responsibility seriously.

