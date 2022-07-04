Japan's Tamai Wins Diving Silver at World Championships

Newsfrom Japan

Budapest, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rikuto Tamai won silver in the men's 10-meter platform diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Tamai, who placed seventh at last year's Tokyo Olympics, became the first Japanese to reach the podium in this division by marking 488.00 points in the final.

In the women's 3-meter synchronized diving, silver went to the Japanese pair of Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto who scored 303.00 points in Sunday's final.

The three are the first Japanese divers, both among men and women, to clinch a world championship silver medal.

In the Budapest championships, Japanese participants earned 13 medals--two golds, eight silvers and three bronzes. The total matched Japan's record high marked in the 2007 Melbourne championships.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]