Political Parties Make Unique Pledges for Upper House Election

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--While fiercely competing over key topics such as the economy, diplomacy and security, political parties in Japan are also making their own unique pledges for the House of Councillors election, set for Sunday.

Among opposition parties, the Democratic Party for the People is promising to promote esports, or competitive video gaming, whose market is growing rapidly. The DPFP calls for regional revitalization by inviting international esports competitions to Japan.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), based in Osaka Prefecture, proposes the establishment of an Osaka equivalent of the Tokyo Fire Department to prepare for possible large-scale disasters in western Japan. The party argues that such a regional agency, alongside the Tokyo Fire Department, would enable the country to promptly deal with emergencies nationwide.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan seeks the introduction of a system that would allow the public to initiate proposals to create, revise or abolish laws. The CDP picked the idea from about 1,300 proposals it received from the general public in the process of compiling its campaign pledges.

The Japanese Communist Party takes up eradicating molestation as an important issue for politics. It says it will push for conducting a survey on molestation cases and also promote the rehabilitation of molesters.

