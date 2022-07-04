Kumamoto Brewer Launches New Shochu 2 Yrs after Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., July 4 (Jiji Press)--A shochu spirits maker in the city of Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture launched a new product on Monday, two years after a deadly rain disaster that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The disaster left 67 people dead, including two indirect fatalities, and two others missing.

The new liquor was launched by Yamatoichi Shuzomoto & Co., a producer of Kuma Shochu spirits made from rice grown using water from the Kuma River in the prefecture. In the 2020 disaster, the river overflowed and flooded nearby areas.

Fumihito Shimoda, the 55-year-old president of Yamatoichi Shuzomoto, named the new shochu, for which yeasts carried by the floodwaters are used, "Kumagawa" (Kuma River) to express his resolve to "continue to live with the river."

The disaster "made me realize the value of the commonplace idea that we can make it work as long as we have life," Shimoda said, recalling the past two years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]