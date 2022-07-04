Japan Logs 147,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed 147,088 new coronavirus infection cases in the past week, up by 43,328 from the week before.

The country's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members stood at 9,404,540 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly number of new infections totaled 22,405 in Tokyo, 13,991 in Osaka, 10,217 in Okinawa and 9,431 in Kanagawa.

The cumulative total of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country rose by 97 to 31,331.

