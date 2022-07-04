Japan Lawmakers' Average Income Falls to 22.55 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The average income earned by Japanese lawmakers in 2021 fell to 22.55 million yen from the previous year's 24.16 million yen, reports released by both chambers of Japan's parliament showed Monday.

The fall reflected a 20 pct cut in lawmakers' salaries implemented from May 2020 through October 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest reports, based on the law on the disclosure of lawmakers' assets, covered 578 lawmakers who held their seats throughout 2021, excluding the election period for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, in October 2021. Of them, 342 were in the Lower House and 236 were in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

By political party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's lawmakers had the highest average income of 25.20 million yen. Opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) came next with 19.77 million yen, followed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with 19.09 million yen.

Upper House lawmaker Taichiro Motoe of the LDP was the only lawmaker to earn over 100 million yen. His income totaled 1,292.61 million yen, mainly reflecting dividends from investment trusts, though it fell from the previous year's 1.9 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]