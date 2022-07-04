Japan Governors' Average Income Tops 20 M. Yen in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japanese prefectural governors in 2021 topped 20 million yen for the first time in 15 years, according to a Jiji Press tally based on related local government data disclosed by Monday.

The 2021 average, for 41 of all 47 prefectural governors, stood at 22.02 million yen, up by over 3 million yen from the 2020 average, for 44 governors.

The growth is partly attributed to moves to narrow pay cuts for many governors implemented in 2020 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Disclosed were the incomes of prefectural governors, as well as mayors of ordinance-designated large cities, who were in office throughout 2021.

Of the 39 governors whose incomes can be compared with the previous year's levels, 27 saw higher earnings.

