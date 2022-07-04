Japan Minister Rapped for Belittling Opposition Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno issued a warning Monday to economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa for comments disrespecting opposition parties, a senior government official said.

Matsuno told Yamagiwa to be very careful about his remarks in order not to cause misunderstanding among the public, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a press conference.

The government's basic policy is to listen carefully to people's voices and protect their lives, Kihara said.

The government listens to both ruling and opposition parties and never ignores the opposition side, he added.

In Sunday's stump speech for the House of Councillors election on next Sunday, Yamagiwa said that "we, the government, will not listen to anything coming from people belonging to opposition parties."

