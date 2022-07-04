China, Russian Warships Sail in Japan Contiguous Zone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Chinese and Russian navy vessels have sailed in the contiguous zone around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, it was learned Monday.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with China over a Chinese navy ship sailing in the contiguous zone surrounding the territorial waters around the islands Monday morning, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a press conference.

According to a senior official of Japan's Defense Ministry, a Russian navy ship also sailed nearby in the contiguous zone around the same time.

Tokyo is on high alert, seeing the events as simultaneous acts of provocation by China and Russia.

According to Kihara, a Jiangwei II-class frigate of China under surveillance by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force entered the contiguous zone southwest of Uotsurijima in the Senkaku chain around 7:44 a.m. (10:44 p.m. Sunday GMT). The vessel left the area six minutes later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]