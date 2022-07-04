Japanese, S. Korean Business Leaders Urge Future-Oriented Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean business leaders Monday pledged to play an active role in deepening future-oriented cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides called for a summit meeting between the two countries' leaders to help improve bilateral relations that have been frayed by disputes over history.

The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and the Federation of Korean Industries made the pledge in a joint statement adopted in a meeting in Seoul.

The major business lobbies in the two countries met for the first time since November 2019 as COVID-19 infections have calmed down and following the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May, who is eager to improve ties with Japan.

Huh Chang-soo, chairman of the South Korean federation, said that he hopes the meeting becomes a trigger to break through current difficulties and start a future-oriented relationship.

