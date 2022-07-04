(Corrected, Update) KDDI’s Mobile Services “Almost Restored”

Newsfrom Japan

(KDDI’s network disruption started at 4:35 p.m. Friday GMT. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the disruption started at 4:15 p.m. Friday GMT.)

(Update) KDDI’s Mobile Services “Almost Restored”

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> said on Monday afternoon that its mobile phone and data communications services have been “almost restored nationwide.”

The announcement came more than 60 hours after the start of large-scale KDDI network disruption across Japan.

