KDDI's Mobile Services "Almost Restored"

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> said on Monday afternoon that its mobile phone and data communications services have been "almost restored nationwide."

The announcement came more than 60 hours after the start of large-scale KDDI network disruption across Japan.

The major Japanese telecommunications carrier plans to declare the full restoration of its services after finishing ongoing work to verify whether its network is functioning properly.

The major service disruption started around 1:35 a.m. Saturday (4:15 p.m. Friday GMT). A glitch happened during work to replace network equipment, affecting other devices in a chain reaction.

The problem temporarily caused as many as 39.15 million subscribers nationwide to have difficulties using voice call and data communications services.

