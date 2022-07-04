Japan Records 16,808 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 16,808 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by over 7,200 from a week before and posting a week-on-week increase for the 14th consecutive day.
The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Sunday to 62. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 14.
In Tokyo, 2,772 new infection cases were confirmed, up by 1,255 from a week before and increasing week on week for the 17th consecutive day.
One new death linked to COVID-19 was logged in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo grew 62.4 pct from a week earlier to 3,380. The number of very ill patients rose by one from Sunday to six.
