Japan Records 16,808 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 16,808 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by over 7,200 from a week before and posting a week-on-week increase for the 14th consecutive day.

The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Sunday to 62. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 14.

In Tokyo, 2,772 new infection cases were confirmed, up by 1,255 from a week before and increasing week on week for the 17th consecutive day.

One new death linked to COVID-19 was logged in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo grew 62.4 pct from a week earlier to 3,380. The number of very ill patients rose by one from Sunday to six.

