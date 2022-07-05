KDDI Network Glitch Affects People in Emergency Situations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The large-scale disruption of mobile phone and data communications services of Japan's KDDI Corp. <9433> that happened over the weekend affected subscribers who were in emergency situations and trying to make police and ambulance calls.

According to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, the number of dial 110 emergency calls to the police in the Japanese capital Saturday and Sunday, when the KDDI communications glitch occurred, totaled 11,860, down nearly 10 pct from the previous weekend.

On both days, calls from phones using KDDI's network decreased sharply while those from public phones were up.

Among the calls was one reporting bickering between a worker at a shop for KDDI's "au"-brand mobile phone services and a customer. In another case, a KDDI subscriber made a 110 call using an au phone to check the caller could get through to the police.

In Hokkaido, two male climbers got lost in Kuromatsunaidake, a mountain in the village of Shimamaki in the northernmost Japan prefecture, around 3 p.m. Sunday (6 a.m. GMT), according to the Hokkaido police department's Suttsu Police Station in the town of Suttsu, near Shimamaki. But they were unable to immediately call for help as a mobile phone held by one of them had run out of battery while the other's phone was for the au service.

