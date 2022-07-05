S. Korea Holds 1st Public-Private Meeting on Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 4 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean Foreign Ministry held the first meeting of a just-launched public-private consultative body on Monday to discuss ways to resolve the wartime labor issue with Japan.

The administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol is accelerating its efforts to resolve the issue of compensation for people requisitioned to work in Japan during World War II, before seized assets of Japanese companies sued in South Korea are liquidated.

The government plans to form a collective opinion of the body as early as August.

According to people familiar with the matter, the meeting, chaired by First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, was attended by over 10 people including lawyers of part of the plaintiffs in compensation lawsuits, experts and former diplomats.

The purpose of the body is to hear a wide range of opinions from people in every area and on every level, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]