Zelenskyy Gives Online Speech at Tokyo College

Tokyo, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an online speech at a university in Tokyo Monday, stressing the importance of peace.

Zelenskyy told the audience at Toyo University, including some 350 students, that Ukraine is fighting for peace.

He started the speech by saying that he wanted to talk about peace instead of war.

It is a miracle that families are living safely with no threat of missiles or bombs, the president said, stating that Russia's invasion made peace unusual.

Zelenskyy stressed it is people that choose rule by force or rule by law, calling for the audience to defend peace.

