Victims Remembered 5 Years after Northern Kyushu Rain Disaster

Asakura, Fukuoka Pref., July 5 (Jiji Press)--Locals on Tuesday prayed for the victims of a massive rain disaster that hit the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region exactly five years ago.

In the city of Asakura in Fukuoka Prefecture, where the disaster left 33 people dead and two missing, Mayor Yuji Hayashi and city officials offered silent prayers at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT).

"We will keep lessons of the disaster in our hearts and make all-out efforts so that no more lives will be sacrificed," Hayashi told reporters.

On Tuesday morning, Typhoon Aere made landfall in Nagasaki Prefecture, also in Kyushu, raising concerns over a possible disaster.

"Five years have passed since the disaster, and some people think that it is not related to their own lives. But we'll keep in mind that we should evacuate early and call on people to do so," the mayor said.

