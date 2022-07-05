Typhoon Aere Turns into Extratropical Cyclone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Aere, the fourth typhoon of the year, turned into an extratropical cyclone at 9 a.m. Tuesday (midnight Monday GMT) after making landfall in or near Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, about three hours earlier.

The extratropical cyclone is forecast to slowly travel eastward to cross western Japan and reach sea areas south of the Kanto eastern Japan region by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Extremely heavy rainfall hit some areas in Kyushu and the Shikoku western region. The agency warned residents in western Japan and the Tokai central region of landslides, swollen rivers and inundation of low-lying areas. It also put the public on alert against strong winds and high waves.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a linear precipitation zone, a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes very heavy rain, was formed over the western area of Kochi Prefecture in western Japan. The city of Susaki in Kochi had 208 millimeters of rainfall in the three hours to 1:10 a.m., a record high for the site.

According to the Kochi prefectural government, eight buildings were flooded below floor level in the town of Nakatosa, while partial housing damage and inundation above floor level were reported in the city of Kochi. A national road in Nakatosa has been blocked due to a slope collapse.

