Sudo Reclaims Women's Crown at N.Y. Hot Dog Eating Contest

New York, July 4 (Jiji Press)--Miki Sudo won the women's title in the Nathan's Famous annual hot dog eating contest in New York on Monday, after skipping last year's event as she was pregnant with her son.

At the Independence Day international event on Coney Island, the 36-year-old U.S. resident gobbled up 40 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Sudo clinched her seventh consecutive title at the 2020 contest, consuming 48 and a half hot dogs, her personal best.

As her husband, Nick Wehry, whom she met through the annual competition, and her son, Max, looked on, Sudo secured a sweeping victory in the 2022 event, eating 14 more hot dogs than the second-place competitor.

Expressing her elation over her eighth win, Sudo said, "What better place to take the title back?"

