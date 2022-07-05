Japan Govt Notes Worry over Foreign Dependence for Cybersecurity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government white paper released Tuesday raised alarm over the country's dependence on foreign entities for cybersecurity.

The 2022 information and communications white paper, published by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, pointed out that foreign firms hold a combined share of over 50 pct in the Japanese market of cybersecurity products and services.

The report stressed the need for creating a scheme to accelerate the development of domestic talent, noting that "there are concerns about excessive foreign dependence."

Cybersecurity, such as measures to prevent fraudulent access, is becoming more important as information and communications technology, or ICT, plays an increasingly bigger role in society and economic activity.

However, many businesses in Japan are relying on foreign cybersecurity products for their services, a situation posing challenges in gathering information on cyberattacks on their own.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]