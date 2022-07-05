2 China Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 5 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships intruded into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday.

The two Haijing ships crossed into the waters at a point southwest of Uotsurijima, an island in the Senkaku chain, around 4:35 a.m. (7:35 p.m. Monday GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

As the Haijing vessels tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating in the waters, Japan Coast Guard patrol ships urged them to leave the areas.

It was the first time since June 23 for a Chinese government ship to enter Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands, claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

