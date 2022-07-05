Japan Foreign Min. Hayashi to Attend G-20 Meeting in Bali

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he will attend a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Bali, Indonesia, from Thursday.

"I will fully explain Japan's position over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is shaking the foundation of international order," he said.

Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of Russia, a G-20 member, will likely be present at the meeting.

At a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Washington in April, participants from countries such as the United States walked out of the conference venue when a Russian representative made remarks, showing their protest against the aggression. Meanwhile, those including Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki remained in their seats.

On concrete action toward Russia, Hayashi said, "We will respond appropriately while cooperating with countries concerned."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]