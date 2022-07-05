KDDI Declares Full Restoration of Mobile Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> on Tuesday declared the full restoration of its mobile services following a major disruption across Japan.

The problem started in the small hours of Saturday, and the Japanese company, which operates "au"-brand mobile phone services, took about 86 hours before confirming the full recovery. The incident became the largest-scale communications service disruption in the country.

In the incident, voice calls and data communications were difficult for up to 39.15 million KDDI subscribers nationwide at point.

On Monday afternoon, KDDI announced that its services had been almost restored.

The communications ministry, which supervises the telecommunications industry, plans to strictly take necessary measures against KDDI, such as issuing an administrative guidance, while looking into whether the way the company handled in the aftermath of the service disruption was appropriate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]