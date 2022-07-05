Japan Confirms 36,189 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan jumped some 1.8-fold to 36,189 on Tuesday from a week before, posting a week-on-week increase for the 15th straight day.

New cases hit record highs in Shimane Prefecture, at 755, Ehime Prefecture, at 582, and Kumamoto Prefecture, at 1,589.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 20 across the country. The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Monday to 60.

Aichi Prefecture reported 2,481 new cases, the 15th straight day of week-on-week rise. "I think we can now say that we've entered a seventh wave," Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura told a press conference.

In Osaka Prefecture, the daily count nearly doubled to 4,523 from 2,301 logged a week earlier. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters that "there's a good chance that an omicron subvariant is spreading."

