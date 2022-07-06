Weekly Number of Heatstroke Sufferers Totals 14,353 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke in the week through Sunday in Japan stood at 14,353, exceeding 10,000 for the first time this season, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency has said.

The figure, which was triple the preceding week's total, reflected the brutal heat the country experienced during the reporting week.

According to the agency under the internal affairs ministry, 27 people died after being taken to hospital.

Of the heatstroke sufferers sent to hospital, 8,179, or around 57 pct, were 65 or over.

The agency also said that 6,343 people, or around 44 pct of all cases, developed heatstroke symptoms while at home, and 741 people were taken to hospital after showing such symptoms at educational institutions, such as elementary, junior high and high schools.

