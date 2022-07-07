LDP-Komeito Ties Strained amid Upper House Election Battle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--While the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition is predicted by news organizations to fare well in Sunday's House of Councillors election in Japan, the two parties' soured relations are persisting and seem unlikely to improve easily.

The two parties have had disagreements over backing the other's candidates in the Upper House election, as well as over running the government.

As the LDP was initially slow to work on mutual candidate endorsement, Komeito declared that it would skip such cooperation with the LDP for the upcoming election, before they eventually reached accord on the matter.

Komeito pressing the LDP to show its lists of supporters drew a backlash from within the LDP. "That was too aggressive," an LDP member who has served as a cabinet minister said.

Komeito also persuaded a reluctant LDP to enact a fiscal 2022 supplementary budget during this year's regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which ended last month.

