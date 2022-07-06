Japan Carries Over 22.4 T. Yen from FY 2021 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has carried over 22,427.2 billion yen of general-account budget funds for fiscal 2021 into the current year, according to the Finance Ministry.

The carry-over from the year that ended in March was the second largest on record, following about 30 trillion yen from fiscal 2020, the ministry said Tuesday.

The government again violated the principle of spending budget funds within the fiscal year due mainly to delays in implementing many of the massive measures adopted to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total expenditures in the fiscal 2021 initial and supplementary budgets swelled to 142,599.2 billion yen as the coronavirus crisis dragged on.

The carry-over amounted to over 4 trillion yen for public works projects and 3.6 trillion yen for relief for restaurants and bars meeting requests for shorter business hours.

