Kyoto Univ., Kajima to Jointly Study for Living on Moon, Mars

Tokyo, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University and Kajima Corp. <1812> will launch joint research on housing facilities with artificial gravity, needed for human habitation on the moon and Mars.

The research is based on the assumption that human beings will realize permanent presence on the moon and Mars in the second half of the 21st century.

Due to weaker gravity there compared to Earth, however, concerns linger that staying on the moon or Mars for long periods of time may affect people's health.

The Japanese university and the general contractor therefore aim to build glass-shaped housing facilities that can rotate and create the same level of gravity as that on Earth using centrifugal force.

They plan to reproduce in the facilities an environment similar to the ecosystem on Earth. The research project also aims to develop a train-style transportation system linking Earth with the moon and Mars.

