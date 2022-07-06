Victims Mourned 4 Years after Western Japan Rain Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama/Hiroshima, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Ceremonies were held in western Japan on Wednesday to mourn the victims of a deadly rain disaster that occurred four years ago.

Wednesday marked the fourth anniversary of the issuing of the first in a series of special heavy rain warnings in the worst rain disaster in Japan's Heisei era, from 1989 to 2019. The disaster, in which torrential rains caused floods and landslides, left over 300 people dead, including those who died due to indirect causes, in 14 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

In the Mabi district in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, where the disaster claimed 75 lives, about 60 people, including bereaved kin and local residents, attended a memorial service.

Representing the bereaved families, Yorio Hiramatsu, 69, made a speech mourning the victims, including his mother, who died in the disaster at the age of 87.

"I regret that I should have encouraged her to evacuate early," he said.

